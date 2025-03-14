PoliticusUSA is supported solely by readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Before the Senate voted, House Democratic Leadership held a press conference where Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries explained why House Democrats almost unanimously opposed the CR.

Jeffries said, “The House Democratic position is very clear. We strongly oppose any efforts to cut the health care of the American people, veterans benefits, and nutritional assistance, all of which are in the partisan Republican bill. We're going to continue to support Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Benefits, and public schools. At the same time, Donald Trump and House Republicans try to take a chainsaw to these important priorities of the American people.”

The final vote was 62-38 to break the filibuster.

Here is a list of the Senate Democrats who betrayed their party and country:

1) Durbin 2) King 3) Schatz 4) Schumer 5) Cortez Masto 6) Fetterman 7) Peters 8) Hassan 9) Gillibrand 10) Shaheen.

These are the Democrats who voted to allow the passage of a bill in the Senate that cuts healthcare, veterans benefits, and nutritional assistance to hungry Americans.

Two of the senators who voted to break the filibuster are retiring. Both Shaheen and Peters will not be running for reelection.

Cortez Mastro and Fetterman are trying to fend off tough reelection fights in swing states in the next few years. Durbin, Schumer, Gillibrand, King, Hassan, and Schatz all come from safe blue states.

Those Democrats in safe blue state seats are the ones who betrayed their country and constituents the most.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is facing a potentially difficult reelection battle to keep his seat in Georgia next year, had the courage to vote for both the filibuster and declare that he will vote against the bill.

Ten Senate Democrats sold out their House colleagues, their party, and their country by giving a president who clearly wants to be an authoritarian even more power.

These Senate Democrats could have taken a stand for their country and democracy. Instead, they made up false choices for why they had to support this horrid CR.

These Democrats have committed an act of betrayal that will not be forgotten.

What will you do to respond to these 10 Senate Democrats? Share your ideas and opinions in the comments below.

Leave a comment