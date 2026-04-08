After Trump pulled back and caved to Iran at the last moment, which creates doubt that the president’s threats to destroy Iranian civilization were ever serious, the United States is asking itself questions like, "Why was this war fought? What was gained by fighting this war? What happens after the war, both to the Middle East and the United States?

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The most serious question involves the mental state of Donald Trump, because what the Iran war revealed is that the chaos and havoc that Trump has been domestically inflicting through the use of ICE and border patrol has now gone global, with immigration agents being replaced by the US military.

The thinking behind Trump’s war in Iran was not much different from his deployment of armed and masked immigration agents to American cities. The Iran war was larger, more deadly and had global consequences.

Please watch my video below. I discuss the global consequences of Trump’s surrender:

Trump’s behavior is escalating and becoming more dangerous to people both at home and abroad.

The worst outcome from this ceasefire would be that it is treated like business as usual, and everyone moves on.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is warning that Trump must be removed from office.

Ocasio-Cortez posted on X:

This statement changes nothing.

The President has threatened a genocide against the Iranian people, and is continuing to leverage that threat. He has launched a massive war of enormous risk and of catastrophic consequence without reason, rationale, nor Congressional authorization - which is as clear a violation of the Constitution as any.

Each day this goes on, the risk and criminality of these actions escalate for our nation and the world.

AOC goes on to argue that Trump has passed the threshold for impeachment and the 25th Amendment.