Not only is Senator Bernie Sanders coming to Los Angeles on April 12 for the latest stop in the Fighting Oligarchy Tour, but Sanders also announced on Friday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be joining him in LA.

The Sanders communications team announced:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will be joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on April 12th in Los Angeles as they kick off the fourth swing of his national "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour with a rally in downtown's Grand Park. The Congresswoman was most recently on the road with Sen. Sanders for events in Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

Additional events will be announced in the coming days.



In total, the Fighting Oligarchy tour has drawn 107,981 people across seven states. The most recent leg of the tour drew historic numbers, setting the record for biggest-ever political rally in Arizona and attracting more than 34,000 people in Denver, Colorado -- the biggest crowd Sanders has ever attracted. All told, livestreams of the tour have been watched more than 5 million times.

There will be a massive crowd in Los Angeles for the Fighting Oligarchy rally. Just a reminder that if you are thinking about attending, the Sanders team is asking people to RSVP. Tickets are not required, and since the event is in a park, there should be plenty of space to accommodate a large crowd, but attendees should use public transportation, ride share, or car pool because it is Los Angeles where congestion is the norm.

The Fighting Oligarchy Tour has turned into the biggest political event of the early part of this year. The mainstream media seems surprised by the success of the Sanders event, but Democrats and progressives were not.

Sen. Sanders has built one of the biggest grassroots operations in American politics so when he put out the call to mobilize, people acted.

The rallies have caught on with the general political public because Sanders talks about themes that he has been discussing for decades, like income inequality, working people, and the billionaire class.

With Ocasio Cortez, Sanders could draw the biggest crowd of the year and top Denver for attendance. Plus there are several swing districts in Southern California that need to hear the Fighting Oligarchy message.

As the Fighting Oligarchy tour demonstrates, the people are just getting started.