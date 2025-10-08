The consensus is that there is something fishy going on with the refusal of Speaker Mike Johnson to swear in Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva, who is currently enduring one of the longest waits in history for a new member to be sworn in.

Speculation among Democrats has grown that Grijalva’s swearing-in is being delayed because the White House is upset about the Epstein files discharge petition in the House.

Even though Speaker Johnson already has a plan to kill the discharge petition by changing the House rules, he may need Grijalva’s swearing-in to be delayed to have the votes necessary to change the rules to increase the number of signatures required on a discharge petition before it can come to the floor, there is persistent speculation that the delay is related to the Epstein files.

Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Reuben Gallego went straight to the source and confronted Speaker Mike Johnson during his press gaggle today.

Sen. Gallego immediately asked Johnson why Grijalva has not been sworn in yet.

Johnson made it clear that he is holding the seat hostage until Senate Democrats vote for his CR, “ Reopen the government so we can get back to work.”

