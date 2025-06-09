PoliticusUSA is solely supported by readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The Trump administration’s efforts to create a situation in Los Angeles that they could use for political purposes are not going well. Trump’s border czar said that he would not be arresting Gov. Gavin Newsom, but then Trump said that he thought Newsom’s arrest was a “great idea.”

There have not been scenes of LA in flames and chaos as Trump clearly hoped for.

Instead of getting to play the law and order savior, the Trump administration is trying to blame others for the situation that they have caused.