The backbone and strength of the United States has always been its commitment to democracy, justice, and freedom both at home and abroad.

The current president is trying to weaken the spine that keeps the nation strong and upright.

Donald Trump wants to be America, and he wants nothing in America to be placed ahead of himself.

At this moment, Democrats could either use a bunch of political jargon that could go over people’s heads and watch democracy, justice, and freedom slip away, or they could speak loudly and clearly with direct and easy to understand examples to illustrate what Trump is doing.

Sen. Chris Murphy was asked about Trump ordering his attorney general to prosecute his political enemies without evidence on ABC’s This Week.

Murphy (D-CT) said:

This is one of the most dangerous moments America has ever faced. We are quickly turning into a banana republic.

The president of the United States is now employing the full power of the federal government, the FCC, the Department of Justice, in order to punish, lock up, take down off the air all of his political enemies.

As you know, this is what happens in Iran. This is what happens in Cuba. This is what happens in China and deeply repressive states in which if you have the courage to stand up and speak truth to power, you are silenced.

I mean, there is no more fundamental right in America than the right to protest your government.

And the question today is, when is enough, enough for Republicans? I was very glad to see Ted Cruz stand up and say what is simply true -- it is unconstitutional and deeply immoral for the president to jail or to silence his political enemies. And it will come back and boomerang on conservatives and Republicans at some point if this becomes the norm.