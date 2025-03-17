PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

One of the biggest stories of 2025 isn’t Donald Trump and his attempted distraction antics or anything else that blips through the political world. One of the biggest stories in terms of grassroots mobilization has been the Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Fighting Oligarchy Tour.

Sanders has drawn big crowds in the Midwest, and those crowds are set to get even bigger with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) set to join him on the western leg of the tour.

The Sanders political operation announced:

Thursday's "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) in Las Vegas has been moved to the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in order to accommodate a larger than anticipated audience.



More than 35,000 people have said they would attend town halls during this week's leg of the tour, including more than 17,000 for the stop in Denver.

As I have posted previously, tickets are not required for the event, but an RSVP is appreciated. The RSVPs are important because they let the Sanders team know if they need to move an event to a larger venue.

If you are thinking about to going to one of the stops in Las Vegas, Tempe, Greeley, Denver, or Tuscon, be sure to RSVP. For the event in Denver, organizers are asking attendees to use public transportation, ride share, or carpool because it is going to be probably one of the biggest political crowds of the year, and there will be lots of congestion.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are two of the major leaders of the resistance to Trump, and the crowds that they are drawing are proof that Democrats and progressives don’t want to compromise with Trump. They want to fight.

What do you think about Sanders and AOC needing to move to a bigger venue? Join the discussion in the comments below.

