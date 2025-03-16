PoliticusUSA is ad-free and refuses to bend the knee. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Democratic Voters Have Shifted Into Fight Mode

The biggest story in the Democratic Party isn’t the fighting between House and Senate Democrats because that fight reflects the larger issue of the shift in the Democratic base since Trump came back to office.

It shouldn’t have been a surprise to elected Democrats that after their voters were told for years that Trump is a threat to democracy and all that they value, these voters would expect Democrats holding office to do something in response to the threat.

Elected officials often don’t react until they see changes reflected in polling, and a new NBC News poll should cause any lingering Democrats to change course.

NBC News reported:

Back in April 2017, 59% of Democrats said they wanted congressional Democrats to make compromises with Trump to gain consensus on legislation, with 33% saying they should stick to their positions even if that means not being able to get things done in Washington.

Now, that sentiment has completely flipped. Almost two-thirds of Democrats, 65%, say they want congressional Democrats to stick to their positions even if that risks sacrificing bipartisan progress, and just 32% want them to make legislative compromises with Trump.

Because of this perceived lack of fight, the approval rating of the Democratic Party has fallen to a record low of 27%.

The reason why voters are so angry at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is because he and those who voted with him to pass the Trump CR showed no fight. If Senate Democrats had fought as House Democrats did, the anger would have been much less.

In case any elected Democrats didn’t believe what they were seeing and hearing, your party is angry with you, and they want you to fight.

