Sen. Bernie Sanders knows that the bill that cuts taxes for the richest Americans at the expense of healthcare and food for tens of millions of Americans passed, but the fight has just begun.

Sen. Sanders said in a statement:

Let’s be clear. At a time of unprecedented income and wealth inequality, the passage of Trump’s so-called 'Big, Beautiful Bill' by the House today represents the largest transfer of wealth from the working class to the obscenely rich in American history.

This bill includes the largest cut ever to Medicaid in order to pay for the largest tax break for billionaires that we have ever seen.

As a result of this legislation, over 16 million Americans will lose their healthcare, 50,000 Americans will unnecessarily die, one out of four nursing homes in America may be forced to shutdown, 30% of Americans who receive primary care at community health centers may be denied the care they need, over a million hungry kids will be unable to receive nutrition assistance and working-class Americans will be unable to afford to go to college.

Make no mistake about it: This bill is a death sentence for working-class and low-income Americans.

And for what? The Republicans are inflicting all of this pain on the working class in order to hand out a $1 trillion tax break to the top 1% and a $900 billion tax break for large corporations.

That is morally obscene. In America, you do not take food out of the mouths of hungry children so that billionaires can get another tax break.

Every Member of Congress who voted for this disastrous piece of legislation must pay a price at the ballot box during the next election. They do not deserve to be re-elected and they must be defeated.

Sen. Sanders was right. This bill will be a death sentence for working-class and poor Americans. The poorest Americans, the people who have the least, were already the most vulnerable members of society, and they are the ones at the greatest risk of harm.

The people who are making big money will be prospering while everyone else will face some level of pain, whether it be related to health insurance, job loss, or higher prices.

The only chance that the country has to begin to undo some of this damage is to kick Republicans out of power.

Republicans have intentionally harmed millions of people, and the voters will have to be the ones to make them pay.

