PoliticusUSA is independent news that will never bend the knee to any power. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Senator Bernie Sanders is known for having a rare trait among national politicians. Sen. Sanders can be brutally honest. He also has no taste or interest in Washington, D.C.’s favorite pastime of political intrigue and gossip.

Video:

On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash asked Sanders, “President Trump suggested this week that the vice president, J.D. Vance, is probably the favorite to take over the so-called MAGA movement. You know, he's from this kind of area. He's from Appalachia. He probably has appeal in red states and working-class areas. Do you think his being an heir to the MAGA movement is something that should be concerning to Democrats trying to defeat MAGA?”

Sanders responded with a blunt response, “Not my thing at all. I really don't know. I don't particularly care. I think he has nothing, really, neither Trump nor he nor the Republicans of today have anything of significance to say to working-class people. What they're trying to do is to divide us up or you're a Muslim, you're undocumented, you're black, you're gay. Let's divide everybody up so the rich can become richer. Our job is to bring people together. It doesn't matter to me. You know who heads the Republican Party.”

Sen. Sanders was correct. It doesn’t matter who leads the Republican Party. The message is going to be the same. It doesn’t matter where Vance claims to be from, and there are some serious holes in his self-mythologized biography. The agenda of the Republican Party stays the same.

Reading between the lines, Bernie Sanders spent some time in the Senate with JD Vance, and Vance doesn’t have the reputation among his former colleagues of being a political heavyweight.

Democrats won’t be scared or worried about running against JD Vance. In fact, if Vance takes over MAGA, the movement probably dies a fairly quick death.

Trump is wrong about most things, but what he is correct about is that he is MAGA.

Republicans haven’t won a presidential election since 2004 without Trump on the ballot, and the party has been unable to replicate the success that Trump has had in getting their voters out.

JD Vance should not be a factor in anyone’s thinking. The country is currently in a battle for democracy where it is the 1% versus everyone else.

The super-rich can recruit whomever they want, but that person will not alter the stakes for the country.

What do you think about what Sanders had to say about JD Vance? Share your thoughts in the comments below.