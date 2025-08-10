PoliticusUSA

Gayle stevens
17m

Now listening to Bernie I wonder why I never listened to him in past elections. Status quo Dems demonized him and made his messages into a reason why Dems could not win along with women candidates. I think that what we have now is a questioning of the”don’t rock the boat” mentality. Now we are in a time where the status quo’s laziness has threatened to bring us to our knees. Thank you for your insights Bernie

Corina Rodriguez
14m

Gotta love the spin…

“Republicans haven’t won a presidential election since 2004 without Trump on the ballot, “

Republican have won plenty of elections and we are talking 2 squeaky (maybe rigged) wins out of 3 runs in the last 10 years. And they can say it with a straight face! The glories of spin

