Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was the headline speaker at the Minnesota flagship No Kings rally, and Sanders did not disappoint.

Each of the No Kings rallies has built on the others, depending on what the Trump administration has done to that point. The first No Kings events were about stopping overreach and DOGE. The second No Kings protests maintained the elements of the first, but also added concerns about ICE and Trump’s immigration policies.

I was curious to see how much of the third No Kings protest would focus on the Iran war.

Trump has tried to keep the American people in the dark about Iran, but the war is widely unpopular, so No Kings could be viewed as a barometer for where the war stands on the priorities list for those protesting against Trump.

Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about the war in Iran during his No Kings remarks and gave a blunt assessment of what is happening.

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Sanders said:

It’s not just the Oligarchs and their insatiable greed that we must combat.

Now, as the news of today reminds us, we have got to stop the out-of-control militarism of the Trump administration – here at home, in cities like Minneapolis-St. Paul – and abroad.

Let’s be honest. The American people were lied to about the war in Vietnam. We were lied to about the war in Iraq. And we are being lied to today about the war in Iran. This war must end immediately.

In the last election Donald Trump pointed out, correctly, the huge amounts of money that had been wasted in wars that should have been spent rebuilding America. He campaigned as a “peace candidate,” and he promised no more “forever wars.” Well, he lied.

One month ago Trump and his partner, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, started a war with Iran. This war is unconstitutional. Trump did not seek or receive authorization from Congress. This war is in violation of international law. One sovereign nation cannot simply go about attacking another sovereign nation for any reason it chooses.

Sanders also laid out the costs of this war and what he will try to do to end it.

Read more and watch the video below.