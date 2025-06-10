PoliticusUSA is 100% reader-supported, and we need your help. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders bluntly told the American people exactly what HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to dismiss every member of the vaccine advisory panel will mean for the American people.

Sen. Sanders said in a statement:

Let’s be clear: Firing independent vaccine experts is a dangerous, unprecedented move that will make it harder for the American people to access vaccines that are safe, effective, and essential to saving lives. For decades, Secretary Kennedy has spread lies and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Now, with Trump’s backing, he’s doubling down on misinformation that will lead to preventable illness and death. At a time when we should be strengthening trust in science and expanding access to health care, this administration is doing the exact opposite. This is a continuation of Trump and Kennedy’s dangerous war on science. It cannot stand.

Bernie Sanders was correct. People will get sick and people will die. Preventable diseases will kill Americans. Kennedy is implementing his decades-long war on medical science and making federal health policy.

Kennedy has used HHS to spread lies and misinformation. The United States is in the unprecedented situation of not being able to believe what the government tells them about public health.

If Democrats win back the House, RFK Jr. is one of the most likely members of Trump’s cabinet to head for the exits before Democrats can take power and start holding hearings.

There is a large amount of alleged corruption in the Trump administration, but what RFK Jr. is doing is even worse than corruption. It is harming the health of American men, women, and children with conspiracies and misinformation.

Bernie Sanders has been in to RFK Jr. since before his confirmation hearings. Sanders is fighting to protect American lives while it seems like Kennedy is trying to end them.

