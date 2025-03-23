PoliticusUSA is ad-free, not bending the knee, and 100% independent, thanks to readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

ABC’s Jon Karl went to Colorado to speak to Sen. Bernie Sanders about the large crowds that his Fighting Oligarchy tour is drawing. Sanders talked about the tour and how they are strategically targeting swing House districts that Republicans narrowly won.

Sanders also had plenty of criticism for Chuck Schumer for caving on the CR and the Democratic Party for its failure to lead at this moment, which are points that a vast majority of Democrats would agree with.

Video of Sen. Sanders:

Sen. Sanders called out the consultant class of the Democratic Party, “ Look, there's been nobody more critical of Chuck Schumer than I have been, and not just on this thing, but the bottom line is not just Chuck Schumer, it's not just Chuck Schumer. It is, you got a Democratic Party, in general, that is dominated by billionaires, just as the Republican Party is. That operates under the leadership of a bunch of inside the Beltway consultants very well paid who are way out of touch with the 32,000 people here today.”

Sanders spoke highly of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and the growth of the Progressive Caucus in Congress: