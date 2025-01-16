PoliticusUSA has no ads and no corporate influence. We rely on our readers for support, so please consider becoming a subscriber.

Biden Goes There And Labels Trump A Rising Oligarchy

Joe Biden’s farewell address did not disappoint. The President did not play it totally safe and talk solely about his achievements and love of America.

Biden used his platform to deliver a warning about the incoming Trump administration.

The President said:

This is dangerous, and that's a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people. And the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked.

Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights, and freedoms.

And a fair shot for everyone to get ahead. We see the consequences all across America. And we've seen it before. More than a century ago, the American people stood up to the robber barons back then, and busted the trusts.

They didn't punish the wealthy. Just made the wealthy pay by the rules everybody else had to. Workers want rights to earn their fair share. You know, they were dealt into the deal. And it helped put us on a path to building the largest middle class, the most prosperous century any nation in the world has ever seen.

And we've got to do that again.

Video:

Biden later warned about the rise of tech industrial complex:

President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military industrial complex.

He warned us then about, and I quote, the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power. End of quote, six days. Like six decades later, I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech industrial complex. Mhm. It could pose real dangers for our country as well. Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power.

The free press is crumbling. Editors are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact checking. The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit. We must hold the social platform accountable. To protect our children, our families, and our very democracy from the abuse of power.

Biden on the tech industrial complex:

This was a powerful address that delivered a stark warning to the country.

Trump is an oligarch.

Like all oligarchs, he and his new tech billionaire friends want power to enrich themselves at your expense.

America has beaten back the oligarchs before, and the nation can do it again.

Biden sees that the next great battle for our nation won’t be Republican versus Democrat but the oligarchs versus everyone else.

Biden gets it, and hopefully, the rest of the country will, too.

What do you think of President Biden's farewell address?

