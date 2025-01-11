PoliticusUSA is now 100% ad-free, but to keep our stories ad-free and easy to read, we rely on the support of readers like you. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

In the future, the presidency of Joseph R. Biden will be evaluated by historians and experts as it settles into the public memory. Presidencies are often remembered more for the feeling they engender than the policies passed. The presidency of Barack Obama evokes good feelings in many Americans, while the presidency of George W. Bush always carries with it the lingering sense of 9/11 and the Great Recession.

Who knows what Biden’s presidency will feel like in the future, but in terms of accomplishments, the current president has put up numbers in terms of jobs that none of his recent predecessors can match.

Via Axios:

Biden is now at +16.1 million, aided by the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Trump oversaw 2.1 million job losses, although there were 6.6 million jobs added during his first three years in office (i.e., pre-pandemic years).

Obama oversaw 7.1 million job gains, with losses at the beginning of his first term due to the Great Financial Crisis.

Bush oversaw 5.2 million job gains.

Bill Clinton has a stronger record than any of his successors, with a total of 23 million jobs added, although his annual average trails that of Biden.

Bill Clinton’s presidency is a good example of one that may not be remembered much for specifics outside of the Lewinsky scandal, but the good economy of the 1990s is in part, one of the reasons why that decade inspires so much nostalgia for many Americans.

Joe Biden’s record is very impressive, and given the massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations that Donald Trump and his party are planning to enact, it is a safe guess that Trump won’t touch the Biden jobs record.

Republicans are setting the table for the era of steady job creation after the Great Recession to come to an end at some point over the next few years.

What Joe Biden has accomplished deserves more recognition and praise, but things have been so steady, minus the pandemic, for so long that I am of the opinion that many Americans are taking the economy for granted.

Joe Biden oversaw an era of job creation that may not come the nation’s way again for a very long time. Many of these jobs were created due to decisions that Biden and congressional Democrats made.

Biden created more jobs than the previous three presidents combined. He never had a month of job losses as president, and even though he is overlooked in the present, Joe Biden should be remembered fondly in the future.

