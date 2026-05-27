Trump held a Wednesday cabinet meeting that was apparently designed to continue his manipulation of the stock market. Trump was also trying to sell his apparently fake Iran deal and needed an ego boost from his Dear Leader-style cabinet.

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The issue was that even though the Trump approved physical proclaimed himself to be in perfect health, evidence of his decline was all over the meeting

For example, here is a series of pictures of Trump sleeping during the meeting.

The White House claims that Trump isn’t sleeping, but that the president is blinking with his eyes closed.

Here are the pictures:

When Trump was awake, he threatened to blow up a US ally in the Middle East.

Trump said when asked about Oman, “ It's international waters, and, Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we'll have to blow 'em up. They understand that. They'll be fine.”

So far, we have Trump falling asleep and threatening US allies.

There was also the moment where Trump said the obvious part out loud when he declared that he doesn’t care about the midterms, “ They thought they were gonna outwait me, you know? We'll outwait him. He's got the midterms. I don't care about the midterms. Look what happened last night. That was the prelude to the midterms.

Trump doesn’t care about the finances of the American people or their economic concerns, and he doesn’t care about how Republicans do in the midterms.

Trump’s big moment came when he started talking about the Lincoln Memorial.