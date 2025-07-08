PoliticusUSA is independent news that you can count on, but we need your support. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s cabinet meetings have always been about a made-for-TV event that was intended to praise the president. The staged events have long been ridiculed by observers and late-night comedians, but that hasn’t stopped the administration from continuing to stage these events, and cable news trips over itself to cover them.

Every once in a while, some unintended news is made.

On Tuesday, Trump responded to the Texas flash flood tragedy, and his response was a political disaster.

Trump said:

The relationships of the governor's been very good for the years with me. But the relationship with Texas and their first responders and us, with our first responders, and lots of other people. We brought in a lot of helicopters from all over. We had a lot of helicopters. Actually dangerous, a lot of helicopters up there. But they were real pros and responsible for pulling out a lot of people. We got them there fast. And Texas had some good ones, too.

But the response has been incredible. And the fact that we got along so well, I don't even think that's a political thing. But we got along so well. It was so unified. I think a lot of lives have been saved. As bad as it was, you could have lost double or triple. This thing was just really horrible. Congratulations on a great job.congratulations on a great job.

Video:

The part that Trump left out was that hundreds of people died.

There was no curiosity on Trump’s part as to why this tragedy happened. Trump never vowed to get to the bottom of how so many people could die from a flash flood with all of the technology and warning systems that are available in 2025. This is not 100 years ago. Americans should not be dying in such large numbers in a flood, and if hundreds do die, there needs to be an investigation to find out why.

The fact that Trump is trying to spin and take credit is a sign that he is attempting to dodge accountability and doesn’t want people to ask what happened.

The cabinet meeting was a disaster, and the propaganda that Trump tried to spread was undone by his own need to praise himself for failure.

