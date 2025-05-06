PoliticusUSA is ad-free and proud to be independent thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Mark Carney showed Canadian voters that they made the correct choice by keeping the Liberal Party in power during his first meeting with Trump.

Trump hit Carney and assembled media with his sales pitch for Canada to become the 51st US state:

I still believe that it takes two to tango. But no, I do, I believe it would be a massive tax cut for the Canadian citizens. You get free military, you get tremendous medical cares and other things.

There would be a lot of advantages, but it would be a massive tax cut. And it's also a beautiful, as a real estate developer, I'm a real estate developer at heart. When you get rid of that artificially drawn line, somebody drew that line many years ago with a ruler, just a straight line right across the top of the country.

When you look at that beautiful formation, when it's together, I'm a very artistic person. But when I looked at that, but I said that's the way it was meant to be, it I just, I do feel it's much better for Canada. It, but we're not gonna be discussing that unless somebody wants to discuss it.

I think that there are tremendous benefits to the Canadian citizens, tremendously lower taxes, free military, which honestly we give you essentially anyway 'cause we're protecting Canada if you've had a problem. But I think it, it's it would really be a wonderful marriage because it's two places that get along very well.

They like each other a lot.

Video:

When confronted with the idea of a US president wanting to buy hs country, Mark Carney had the perfectly measured answer:

If I may,as you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We're sitting in one right now, Buckingham Palace that you visited as well. That's true. And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign last several months it's not for sale.

It won't be for sale ever.

But. The opportunity is in the partnership and the and what we can build together. And we have done that in the past. And part of that, as the president just said, is with respect to our own security. And my government is committed for a step change in our investment in Canadian security and our partnership.

I'll also say this: The president has revitalized international security and revitalized NATO. We will be pulling our full weight in NATO.

A less diplomatic answer would have been to laugh in Trump’s face or make a counteroffer for Canada to buy Maine, but Carney didn’t do that. He firmly told Trump no, but he wrapped it in some of that NATO mumbo jumbo that Trump is so fond of.

Canada isn’t going to be the 51st state, and Trump also learned that he’s not going to bully Mark Catney.

