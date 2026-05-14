The Trump/Xi meetings in China were private. It appears that there were no big breakthroughs and “wins” for Trump to bring back to the United States.

Trump tried to flatter the Chinese leader, who responded with threats about Taiwan.

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The Trump trip, where he took a bunch of the world’s richest CEOs with him, appears to have been a total bust on all fronts. Republicans were hoping that Trump would have another one of his fake deals with China to announce that would help to get farmers who are being devastated by the president’s toxic combo of war and tariffs off their backs, but there was no big announcement.

There was also no announcement on trade, just the typical Chinese vagueness about China being more open in the future.

Xi has been making remarks about the West being in decline and China being on the rise for years.

The Wall Street Journal noted:

Xi has in recent years said, “The East is rising and the West is declining.” Though the wording broadly references “the West,” Chinese leadership, state-controlled media and political analysts specifically apply the phrase to the U.S. Beijing views American political polarization, societal divisions and economic shifts as clear markers of long-term American decline.

Keep Xi’s comments in mind as we talk about an out-of-the-blue post that went up on Trump’s Truth Social account.