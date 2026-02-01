For Democrats going on Fox News, not only were they facing ideologically opposed, and sometimes hostile anchors and programming, but they also knew that much of the audience that they were speaking to was some of their most hardcore Republican opposition.

All that has changed around the margins thanks to Donald Trump’s spectacularly failing second administration.

Fox News is still overwhelmingly MAGA, but polling shows that thanks to Trump, Republicans are hemorrhaging support from Independents and non-MAGA Republicans.

According to Pew Research, 18%-32% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents watch Fox News, so some Democrats and Democratic leaners watch.

The American people have overwhelmingly turned on Trump’s immigration policy, and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) appeared on Fox News Sunday and shot down the network’s ICE lies.

Host Shannon Bream played a clip of Tom Homan acting like ICE is only rounding up criminals and asked if Democrats would agree to force local law enforcement to cooperate.

The Senator from Connecticut answered:

We’re still pretending that ICE is going after dangerous people. They aren’t. Right? Right now, 70% of the people that they’re detaining have absolutely no criminal record.

…

What is happening in Minnesota right now is a dystopia. ICE is tear gassing elementary schools. It is disappearing legal residents into cars. It is murdering American citizens. ICE is making this country less safe, not more safe. Today, that is an emergency. That’s why today 60% of the American people vehemently disagree with what ICE is doing, and we have to address that emergency right now.

The Constitution is being abandoned by this administration right now as we speak, and so our focus over the next two weeks has to be reigning in a lawless and immoral immigration agency in this nation.

That’s work that we have to do in the next two weeks. Hopefully, it’s work that Republicans and Democrats will be able to agree on.

Murphy was just getting started, as you can see below.