Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is trying to fool the American people into believing that Trump and Republicans didn’t take away healthcare from tens of millions of people.

Speaker Johnson said on Meet The Press:

The bill does not cut Medicaid. The One Big Beautiful Bill does not cut Medicaid. What it does is strengthen the program. And we talked about this, Kristen, is that the problem is there's a high degree of fraud, waste and abuse in that program.

I'm talking about 10s of billions of dollars every year. What we did is we went in to go in and fix that. We introduced work requirements which is a wildly popular notion in public opinion polling because it makes sense. Medicaid is a safety net program. It is intended for the elderly, the disabled, young, single pregnant women, young mothers. And those resources are being drained because you had able-bodied young men, for example, with no dependents who are riding the wagon. That's not right. It's morally wrong. And it doesn't comport with the law. So what we did in our Big Beautiful Bill is we went in to carve those guys out that program. They have work requirements now, 20 hours a week.

Video:

They either have to be working, looking for a job, in a work training program or volunteering in their community, which is good for them and their surroundings. We find dignity in our work. We're proud of that reform. And by the way, there was a Harris and a Harvard poll that came out about two weeks ago. And they looked at 17 of the 21 primary provisions in that Big Beautiful Bill. And 17 out of 21 are majority supported in the public. And that's after the onslaught of the mainstream media and Democrats lying about the bill. So we're excited to go out into districts in August and tell the truth.

Johnson was asked by Kristen Welker why Sen. Josh Hawley is trying to roll back cuts to Medicaid if the cuts don’t exist, and the speaker answered, “I haven't talked to my friend Josh Hawley about his legalization. I'm not sure what that's directed to. But I will tell you that the One Big Beautiful Bill safeguards the program. It strengthens it. It makes sure that Medicaid will be there for those who actually need it and who the law is intended to provide for. It is not for illegal aliens. We’ve kicked them off. It's not for people who are gaming the system. We’ve kicked them off. And it's not for people who should be working. They have to be able to prove that they're in one of these programs in order to get those benefits. And I think taxpayers will be served very well by that and everything else in the bill is wildly popular as well.”

Johnson’s claim is that everyone else is lying about the Medicaid cuts, but Republicans are telling the truth.

All of the non-partisan offices and analysts are liars.

It is something for a man who claims to be a person of faith and a Christian to look the American people in the eye and lie to them with such ease.

The Epstein scandal has made people forget the fact that Republicans cut taxes for the rich and paid for it by taking healthcare away from those who are most in need.

Mike Johnson and House Republicans are about to spend the entire month of August finding out how much the American people have not forgotten.

