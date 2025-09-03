PoliticusUSA is 100% reader-supported, and we need your help. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said that when Speaker Mike Johnson met with Epstein victims, his remarks about wanting justice amounted to a lie.

Transcript from CNN News Central:

LYNCH: "If Speaker Johnson wanted transparency and wanted to make progress here, you know, he would allow that discharge petition to succeed and we would get the documents that we've been asking for. It is unbelievable that 10 minutes, 10 minutes after he assured those victims that we would leave no stone unturned to get them justice, 10 minutes later, he was in front of the press saying, we're not going to allow the records to be revealed."

BOLDUAN: "Do you think he -- do you think the Speaker lied to the victims behind closed doors?"

LYNCH: "It amounts to that, right […] Some of these women are looking for their own files on what the government had on them. So he's telling them that they're going to get transparency and then steps outside, you know, several minutes later and says, you know, that's moot, we don't need to get at that. We don't need to have that information. There is a direct contradiction in both those statements."

Clip of Rep. Lynch:

Mike Johnson tells Epstein victims that Republicans will do everything to seek justice, but 10 minutes later, Johnson goes in front of the cameras and announces that the Epstein files won’t be released.

Most of what was released on Tuesday night by House Oversight Committee chair James Comer was information that was already in the public record, and duplicate pages to make the document dump look bigger.

Not only is Mike Johnson getting called out by Gavin Newsom for being a hypocrite on gun violence, but he is also lying to Epstein victims, you know, in the way that good Christians do.

Republicans can’t be shamed. They have no conscience. They will ignore kids shot at schools, lie to Epstein victims, and work to only serve the 1%.

The only way to stop Republicans is to defeat them.

