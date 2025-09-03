PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. You can support us by becoming a subscriber.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is very angry at Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California governor has been calling out Johnson since the school shooting in Minnesota for only offering prayers and refusing to take any action against gun violence.

At an event where House Republicans were trying to whitewash the Epstein files for Trump, Johnson took time out to criticize Newsom with a slew of false and inaccurate statements.

Video:

Johnson said:

Governor Newsom called me out personally a couple times and he, he shamelessly mocked the victims of Annunciation Catholic School. For praying after the shooter went online and did it in writing.

I just found it reprehensible. It's really sad. In response to a video of Caroline Levitt discussing the power of prayer, amid great tragedy, the governor posted quote, these children were literally praying as they got shot at. Why, like, why would he do that? Why would you do that except that you were starving for attention?

It is detestable. Two children were murdered. More than a dozen were hospitalized, and Gavin Newsom's response was to sneer and condemn those who seek out our creator in our darkest moments. I just thought it was, I just thought it was evil. In fact, it's indicative of such a profound moral decay that really they only hope for God is prayer, ironically.

And we're told in scripture to do that as people of faith. We believe in the strength of prayer and intercession. It's foundational to who we are as believers, and by the way, who we are as Americans. It's woven into the fabric of our country, our deep Judeo-Christian heritage, and it's something that we represent.

And as a leader of the state with the largest Christian population in America. I will keep Governor Newsom and also the people of California in my prayers. And I think you ought to be called out and anybody who does that should be called out for it.

How did allegedly anti-Christian Newsom respond?

Newsom responded by quoting scripture back to Johnson on X:

Matthew 6:5 — “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have their reward in full.”

Newsom has been relentlessly calling Johnson a hypocrite for not practicing what he preaches, so Johnson responded to this criticism by getting even more arrogant, smug, and high on his own self-righteous supply.

Mike Johnson seems incredibly thin-skinned and unable to handle criticism, especially criticism that highlights how he doesn’t walk the talk.

Gavin Newsom is not anti-Christian or disrespectful to school shooting victims. Newsom is standing up and demanding from leaders like Mike Johnson, who only offer thoughts and prayers while children get shot and die.

What do you think about Newsom getting under Johnson’s skin? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

