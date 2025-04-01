PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of readers like you, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Here is how Booker found out that he broke the record:

Chuck Schumer: "Would the Senator yield for a question?"

Cory Booker: “Chuck Schumer, it's the only time in my life I can tell you no."

Schumer: "I just wanted to tell you, a question, do you know you have just broken the record?"

Booker went past 23 hours as he and other Senate Democrats were protesting Trump’s policies and the impact that they were having on the American people.

As a not so small added bonus, a black man broke the record of Strom Thurmond, the infamous racist, who set the record for the longest floor speech by filibustering the Civil Rights Act in 1957.

Any time that Strom Thurmond and his kind can be pushed deeper into the dustbin of history, it is a good day for America. The fact that it happened during the presidency of the modern Strom Thurmond, Donald Trump, is a bonus.

The fact that the political chattering class is already trying to analyze and understand if Booker’s speech will energize Democrats misses the point.

Democrats are already energized. They have been waiting for their party to catch up.

The Democrats don’t need someone to energize them. What they need is members of their party to listen and do what they want.

Cory Booker listened, and the result is that he sent the members of his party a message that they are being seen and heard, and if Democrats feel seen and heard, they will be much more likely to show up and vote in the important elections in 2026 that will be able to put the brakes on the Trump presidency.

