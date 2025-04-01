PoliticusUSA is ad-free and not bending the knee to anyone. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Cory Booker is closing in on the longest floor speech in US Senate history. If Booker and his fellow Senate Democrats speak for one more hour, they will break the record for the longest floor speech in US Senate history that was set in 1957.

Booker and the Democrats are loudly protesting Trump’s policies on the Senate floor and according to GOP pollster Frank Luntz, it is exactly what Democratic voters want to hear.

Luntz posted on X:

I just hosted a focus group of Democratic voters who are angry with Dem leadership in DC. What Cory Booker is doing right now on the Senate floor is exactly what they want to hear. Democrats would be smart to get a transcript and copy it word-for-word.

I don’t have a focus group, but judging from the reaction of our commenters both here at PoliticusUSA and our sister publication The Daily, Booker is doing exactly what Democratic voters want.

Democrats have been urging the elected members of their party to fight back. When pollsters ask, Democratic respondents all say that they want to see more fight from Democrats.

The idea of the Democratic consultancy class that America had moved to the right and the nation wanted Democrats to compromise and work with Trump was always a total misreading of the political landscape.

From the moment the 2024 election concluded, Democrats have wanted to fight. House Democrats, because their seats are up for election every two years, caught on first what their supporters want.

Some of the elites may try to look down on what Booker has done, but it is what Democratic voters want to see and hear.

If Democrats want to reenergize their party and win in 2026 and 2028, it starts with doing more of Cory Booker has going on in the US Senate.

What do you think? Is Cory Booker doing what you want to see more of? Let’s discuss it in the comments below.

