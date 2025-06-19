PoliticusUSA is solely supported by our readers. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Imagine if Ronald Reagan stood in front of the Berlin Wall and said, “Mr. President, I’ll let you know within two weeks whether you should tear down this wall.”

What if JFK had let the Soviet Union know that he would need a couple of weeks to decide what to do about the Cuban Missile Crisis?

Joe Biden didn’t tell Ukraine that the US needed a couple of weeks to see how the Russian invasion of their country played out.

Yet, here was Trump sending Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt out to read a statement that was pure TACO.

Leavitt read this statement from Trump: “Based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place in the near future, I will make my decision of whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

The statement was pure nonsense.

If you woke up tomorrow morning and turned on the TV, and the meteorologist said, “This is a substantial chance that it will rain today, or it may not.”

What is really happening here is that President TACO is too scared to make a decision, so he is hoping that Iran gives up so that he doesn’t have to do anything.

There is zero indication that negotiations are on the horizon.

Many in the Trump administration are thinking that the US will only have to drop one big bomb, and then be done with Iran, but the Bush administration had similar thoughts about Iraq.

The more likely outcome is that Iran will retaliate if the US gets involved, and they will hit America right in the wallet by sending oil prices skyrocketing. Trump could unleash even more inflation by sending gas prices skyrocketing.

Netanyahu ignored Trump when he asked him not to attack Iran.

Iran ignored Trump when he told them to surrender.

No one respects President TACO, and his wishy-washy statement on Iran showed exactly why.

What do you think of Trump’s statement? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment