Most of what Donald Trump says is nonsense. He provides endless fodder for cable news and late-night comedians, but his steady stream of words are verbal empty calories that mean nothing.

Trump’s ramblings can be broken into three non-exclusive categories. There are the Trump lies. Then there are the claims about things that never happened, and lastly, his statements that show total ignorance of how government works, even though he is president for a second time.

Trump claimed on Truth Social:

There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings. He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents. The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from “poor memory” and, even in his “prime,” could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump left out why Biden took away his access to classified information.

Trump stole classified documents from the United States government.

ABC News was one of the few outlets to helpfully note that Biden doesn’t have a security clearance, “Presidents do not have security clearances, though -- they have access to classified information because of the position they hold.”

As usual, the mainstream media failed to mention that what Trump claimed to do, he couldn’t actually do because the security clearance doesn't exist.

This speaks volumes about how the corporate media have caved and become near propaganda for Donald Trump.

As the American people are resisting, the corporate media is acting like a Trump PR machine.

Trump didn’t take away Biden’s “security clearance.” His claim is a lie based on the broken-brained delusions of a declining president.

It would be nice if the nation’s biggest media outlets would report them as such.

What do you think about Trump’s claim that he took away Biden’s “security clearance?” Join the conversation in the comments below.

