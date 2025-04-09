Thanks to your support, PoliticusUSA is ad-free and 100% independent. If you would like to support us, please consider becoming a subscriber.

How unprofessional and unorganized is the Trump administration?

Consider this exchange during a congressional hearing between Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) and Trump trade representative Jamieson Greer:

Rep. Horsford:

What's the strategy? These are real consequences for the American people and small businesses.

Video:

I had a group of small businesses in my office earlier today talking about the impacts of these tariffs on aluminum and steel. This is amateur hour and it needs to stop. What does this even mean for your negotiating strategy? How are you in charge of negotiation? If the president is tweeting about this from wherever the hell he is.

Greer, “The president was elected and he runs the trade policy, and I advise him and execute his trade policy.”

Horsford, “Did you know that this was happening?”

Greer, We have been discussing all kinds of.”

Horsford:

And there's another member of the cabinet, Bessett, who just canceled coming to the hill to avoid talking about the market 'cause it's in turmoil. This in just days, because there was no strategy, there was no plan.