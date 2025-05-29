PoliticusUSA is solely reader-supported. Our work is for you and funded by you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Democrats in Congress have been warning the nation of Qatar since it was announced that Trump would accept a plane from them worth hundreds of millions of dollars, that giving Trump what amounts to a bribe would carry consequences in the future.

Those warnings seem to be working, as The Washington Post reported:

Qatar is insisting that a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Doha specify that the aircraft’s transfer was initiated by the Trump administration and that Qatar is not responsible for any future transfers of the plane’s ownership, these people said.

The delay reflects lingering concerns about legal liability stemming from the White House maneuver to transform what was originally a sale between two countries into a “gift” that Trump continues to tout as a major deliverable from his recent trip to the Middle East.

Trump wants the plane to be a gift because then it belongs to him and not the United States of America. If the plane is sold to the US, it can’t become Trump’s property once he leaves office.

A sale would mean that the plane is public property.

Qatar is looking to change the context from bribery to something that sounds more like blackmail.

If Trump requested the plane, then Qatar can claim that they didn’t try to bribe Trump, but that Trump shook them down. Qatar goes from being the briber to the victim.

Being the victim would mean that Democrats will turn any consequences back on Trump and not on them.

Democrats have already been putting the heat on Qatar and have called for an independent investigation into the plane transaction.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) asked Qatar to rescind the plane offer and warned about consequences for the future US/Qatar relationship:

My hope is that Qatar, rescinds this offer. My hope is that after Trump leaves town Qatar decides that, they want a long-term relationship with the United States. They don't want a relationship just with Donald Trump. And let me guarantee you, even though there are important alliances we have with the Saudi's, UAE and Qatar, those alliances will be frayed permanently if they continue paying off Donald Trump. I think for the long-term relationship with the United States, these countries should think twice before it's too late about giving Trump what he wants, which is cash in his pocket.

Democrats don’t have a majority in the House or Senate, but they do have the power to raise their voices and put pressure on Trump’s corruption.

In the case of the “bribe plane,” the pressure appears to be working and causing Qatar to shift responsibility to Trump.

