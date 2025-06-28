PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RHenry's avatar
RHenry
14m

Do decent republicans exist. Is Susan Collins just concerned or will she vote against. Is Lisa M concerned or is she voting yes die to a deal for her state only to receive food stamps? The GOP is corrupt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy (W. Michigan)'s avatar
Cathy (W. Michigan)
14m

It might as well be 100 votes (sorry for the pessimism). After what has been happening lately, I just don’t think anything will go our way/ stop them 😫

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture