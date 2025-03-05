PoliticusUSA is corporate free and not bending the knee, but we could use your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Democrats aren’t playing games with House Republicans during the debate over censuring Rep. Al Green.

Rep. Jim McGovern is leading the Democratic argument against censuring Green and said:

Because he hurt Trump's feelings. It is pathetic, Mr. Speaker. Now look, we know what this is all about. Republicans don't work for America. They don't work for you. They don't work for veterans. They don't work for the teachers, or the nurses, or the firefighters, or the factory workers, or the waitresses, or the farmers.

They work for Trump. They work for Trump, for their billionaire donors, and for the greedy corporations who write their campaign checks. And if you ever needed proof, look no further than what's happening right now. They are desperate, desperate to detract from their own failings. Desperate to detract from their betrayal of the middle class.

So desperate that they're running from their own voters and censuring people who hurt Trump's failings. Give me a break! Al Green is not the one trying to gut Medicaid. Trump is. Al Green is not the one trying to gut veterans benefits. Trump is. Al Green is not the one cozying up to dictators and screwing over our allies.

Trump is.

Video:

Al Green does not deserve to be censured over a few spontaneous moments. It is not as if he shouted “you lie” at the President Of The United States or heckled a president during his State of the Union.

Green pointed out that Trump was not being honest about the size of his mandate and that voters did not give Trump a mandate to gut Medicare.

Democrats are using the groveling Green censure to highlight who the Republicans really work for, and here’s a hint. Republicans don’t work for the people who are worried about rising prices.

The censure is nothing more than House Republicans bending the knee to their failing president instead of taking care of the issues that matter most to the American people.

The American people need a House majority that serves them, not Donald Trump.

