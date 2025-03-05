Democrats Blast "Pathetic" Republicans For Censuring Al Green For Hurting Trump's Feelings
Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) called House Republicans pathetic for the motion to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) because he hurt Trump's feelings.
Democrats aren’t playing games with House Republicans during the debate over censuring Rep. Al Green.
Rep. Jim McGovern is leading the Democratic argument against censuring Green and said:
Because he hurt Trump's feelings. It is pathetic, Mr. Speaker. Now look, we know what this is all about. Republicans don't work for America. They don't work for you. They don't work for veterans. They don't work for the teachers, or the nurses, or the firefighters, or the factory workers, or the waitresses, or the farmers.
They work for Trump. They work for Trump, for their billionaire donors, and for the greedy corporations who write their campaign checks. And if you ever needed proof, look no further than what's happening right now. They are desperate, desperate to detract from their own failings. Desperate to detract from their betrayal of the middle class.
So desperate that they're running from their own voters and censuring people who hurt Trump's failings. Give me a break! Al Green is not the one trying to gut Medicaid. Trump is. Al Green is not the one trying to gut veterans benefits. Trump is. Al Green is not the one cozying up to dictators and screwing over our allies.
Trump is.
Video:
Al Green does not deserve to be censured over a few spontaneous moments. It is not as if he shouted “you lie” at the President Of The United States or heckled a president during his State of the Union.
Green pointed out that Trump was not being honest about the size of his mandate and that voters did not give Trump a mandate to gut Medicare.
Democrats are using the groveling Green censure to highlight who the Republicans really work for, and here’s a hint. Republicans don’t work for the people who are worried about rising prices.
The censure is nothing more than House Republicans bending the knee to their failing president instead of taking care of the issues that matter most to the American people.
The American people need a House majority that serves them, not Donald Trump.
But when orangutan MTG heckled Biden at last year’s SOTU that’s OK!
I agree with everything Mr. McGovern said, but I am not impressed with the conduct of the Democrats when Mr. Green was escorted out. Only a few Dems were justifiably upset enough to walk out with him. Why didn't they show some unity and all walk out with him instead of sitting there and holding up those stupid signs. This party needs to get its act together or we are not going to do as well as they think we will in the primaries.
We have seats to fill in the House and Senate and I don't see anyone in our party behaving like they give a damn. They seem to be relying on the idea that Trump and his MAGAs are automatically fail because the public will be fed up with him and his party. That's a dangerous way to think. The Democrats need to start acting as a unit and getting out the vote themselves. I don't mean sitting at a computer asking for donations. They don't need donations. They need all the voters they can get.