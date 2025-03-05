PoliticusUSA is ad-free and corporate-free thanks to the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Al Green stood up and did what no Republican has had the courage to do since 2017. Green stood up, looked Donald Trump in the eye, and challenged him when Trump claimed that he had a mandate.

House Republicans didn’t like seeing Trump called out, so they are moving to censure Rep. Green.

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) filed a privileged resolution that demands Green be censured for disrupting Trump’s speech and breaching proper conduct.

For his part, Green has said that he is willing to accept any punishment that is handed out and he won’t fight it.

Making dear leader look bad won’t be tolerated by House Republicans. Sure, some of these same House Republicans disrupted Biden’s speech before Congress and heckled him. Green was much more respectful to Trump than Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were to Biden, but that doesn’t matter. No context or history is applicable in the minds of House Republicans, and they definitely do not want to be held accountable for their disrespect of previous Democratic presidents.

It is a virtual certainty that House Republicans will move to punish Green.

Sure, the government is going to shut down in a matter of days, and House Republicans still don’t have a firm date for when they will introduce their government funding bill, but punishing someone who dares to speak out is more important to them than a little thing like doing their jobs and keeping the government open.

What do you think about House Republicans punishing Rep. Green? Share your thoughts in the comments below.