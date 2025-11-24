Marjorie Taylor Greene might be the tip of the iceberg. Greene’s abrupt resignation from the House was intentional. She didn’t inform Donald Trump or Mike Johnson ahead of time because she wanted to make the slim Republican House majority even smaller.

Republicans are already facing the prospect of having a zero-vote governing majority in the House. There is a special election in Tennessee for a House seat in a (+22) Trump district that is a lot closer than anyone expected set for early December. Democrats will win special elections in blue districts in Texas and New Jersey in January and April.

By not resigning until January 2026, Greene knew that the election to fill her seat likely wouldn’t be held until the Georgia primary election in May. The tiny 3 Republican majority could be gone before the election for Greene’s seat.

At best, House Republicans will have to try to govern with a one-vote margin until May 2026.

However, the situation is about to get much worse for Mike Johnson and Trump.

House Republicans are fed up with being treated like trash by Trump and the Speaker, and one senior House Republican sent a text to Jake Sherman explaining how they are feeling.

Sherman posted on X:

This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file. The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened. They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms.

Then came the bombshell. More surprise resignations are coming, and Republicans may lose the House.

