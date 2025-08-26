PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Davidson's avatar
Kathy Davidson
1h

That’s good news for democracy! Keep ‘em coming!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ken jakub's avatar
ken jakub
1h

Good Info! Thank you, Jason!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture