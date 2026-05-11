Amid all of the chaos that Trump has created with his tariffs, Iran war, and declining economy, the topic of Obamacare subsidies has slipped down the conversation list in 2026, but the fight is far from finished, and Democrats have not forgotten about the twenty million Americans who are paying higher premiums or have lost their coverage.

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Politico reported:

Democrats are also eager to shift the conversation in Congress back to the question of how much wealthy people pay in taxes, especially in the wake of Republicans’ 2025 tax cuts.

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Democrats hope to move legislation, too, though it won’t be easy finding agreement with Trump. But lawmakers will probably have to raise the federal debt limit next year, which could give them leverage to press their demands on the administration.

Near the top of their list: extending Obamacare health insurance subsidies, something lawmakers have battled over for months; re-upping wind, solar and other renewable energy tax provisions Republicans targeted last year in their “big, beautiful bill”; and a mishmash of temporary tax provisions that have expired, like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.

One of the advantages that Democrats have built in for themselves is that by not agreeing to long-term funding deals, they will have a great deal of leverage over Trump during the final two years of his term if they win back Congress.

Trump is obsessed with his legacy, which is why he keeps trying to remodel the White House, slap his name on everything, and stick a bunch of eyesores in the Capitol. Democrats have the ability to derail all of this and make Trump’s legacy government defaults, shut downs, and even more failures.

It is vital that Democrats follow through on their promises. The reason so many of their supporters are disappointed is that the party has developed a habit of gaining power and then failing to follow through on its promises.

Whether the issue is voting rights or Obamacare subsidies, action must follow the words.

If Democrats want to regain the White House, it starts by building trust if they win power in the midterm election, and part of that trust-building is restoring the Obamacare subsidies.