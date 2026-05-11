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Adam Stoler's avatar
Adam Stoler
37m

single payer healthcare

now or never

this ‘plan’ is bullshit

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jill_uss's avatar
jill_uss
2m

We want Medicare for 50+ year-olds as soon as Democrats get majority in House and Senate. Audit it after one year and expand to all. If the Democrats don't do it, we will primary them and vote for new candidates until they do it. We have had enough of this B.S It is time for change

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