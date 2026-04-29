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Cathy Kraft's avatar
Cathy Kraft
1h

I agree I hope the Democrats get all straighten out It should leave to all the states Everyone knows why this happening because Trump and his regime is loosing No taxpayers should not have to pay for the ballroom Where is the 400 millions from his private donation?

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Linda Thompson Bennett's avatar
Linda Thompson Bennett
1h

I am all in favor of independent boards establishing voting districts. Go Dems.

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