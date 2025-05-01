PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Daly's avatar
Kathleen Daly
6m

We the people are demanding Impeachment. So, what; you have been through it before. Yes, you do need to do things differently how about making sure the people of this country understand what is at stake. Fight back challenge the GOP make fools of them, call them out, appeal to their constituents. The man is corrupt and needs to be removed from office. He is breaking the law every day. We the people are applying pressure now you Democrats need to stop whining and show up. Strength in numbers, use your flipping voices for something other than excuses, how about some persuasion of your colleagues across the aisle. CALL them OUT as the cowards they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture