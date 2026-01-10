The political lay of the land should tell every American that DHS Sec. Kristi Noem will not be impeached in 2026. Republicans in the House will never allow an impeachment investigation or a vote on impeachment to come to the House floor.

It is not going to happen, but that doesn’t change the fact that there is a crisis unfolding at the Department of Homeland Security.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and not beholden to any political party, billionaire, or special interest. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Politico reported:

It has left ICE as the latest and most prominent example of an ongoing national Rorschach test in which Republicans and Democrats watch the same video and claim to see wildly different truths, and some inside the agency worry that the administration’s rhetoric will only widen political fractures.

“I don’t know how we recover from this,” said an administration official.

Kristi Noem’s habit of false statements, cover stories, and knee-jerk reactions when an incident occurs has completely undermined any credibility that DHS once had under Trump.

Noem continues to place the American people in a position of having to choose to believe the Trump administration or their own eyes.

DHS has likely been permanently stained by what Noem and Trump have done to the department, and it will take years and a massive reform and clean-up for the Democratic administration to fix the damage that has been done.

The first order of business for Democrats is getting Kristi Noem out at DHS, which is what the impeachment push is all about.

Impeachment Calls Are A Move To Force Kristi Noem Out

Keep reading below.