Democrats are getting aggressive with their moves to draw a distinction between the rich elites who have shut down the government, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay, while they are still collecting paychecks.

Other members of Congress have introduced legislation to prevent members of the House and Senate from getting paid during the shutdown, but Rep. John Larson not only wants to not pay members of Congress, he also wants to not pay Donald Trump, JD Vance, and White House officials.

Besides making sure that Congress doesn’t paid during the shutdown, Larson’s bill also states that Trump and Vance aren’t getting paid:

(a) HOLDING SALARIES IN ESCROW.—If on any day during a pay period occurring during the term of office of the President or Vice President a Government shutdown is in effect, the Director of the Office of Personnel Management shall— (1) deposit in an escrow account and exclude from the payments otherwise required to be made with respect to that pay period for the compensation of the President and the Vice President an amount equal to the product of— (A) the daily rate of pay of the President or Vice President (as the case may be) under applicable law; and

(B) the number of 24-hour periods during 2the pay period during which the Government shutdown is in effect; and (2) release amounts deposited in an escrow account under paragraph (1) to the President and the Vice President only upon the expiration of the period described in subsection (b).

