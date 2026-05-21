The Senate Republican majority is in total chaos because Donald Trump is trying to use a DOJ settlement fund as a slush fund to pay his friends. In less than a day, Senate Republicans have let it be known that they will strip the taxpayer money for Trump’s ballroom from the reconciliation bill.

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Senate Republicans then confronted acting AG Todd Blanche over Trump’s corrupt slush fund. The slush fund has caused so much division and chaos that the reconciliation bill to fund ICE and border patrol could not pass and has now been punted to June.

Republicans are actively looking for ways to stop Trump’s slush fund, and it is causing their majority to melt down.

Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News posted on X:

Text from a GOP senator just now: “Our majority is melting down before our eyes.” Many R’s believe Trump has brought this upon himself — creating more “free agents” out of a selfish desire to purge R’s not seen as loyal enough.

Trump has broken the Senate Republican majority, and Democrats are ready to take advantage of it.