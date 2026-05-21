House and Senate Republicans want to kill Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion DOJ slush fund for political criminals and insurrectionists.

CNN’s Manu Raju posted on X:

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is facing stiff resistance over the $1.8 billlion in tense Senate GOP meeting, I’m told. Rs also warn that a major immigration enforcement/reconcilation bill they want to pass could be derailed with the issue hovering.

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Just asked John Thune if the $1.8B fund should be eliminated. He said: “I don't have anything for you.” He didn’t answer as he entered his office if the reconciliation bill will pass Senate this week.

Am told most senators voiced opposition to the fund — hardly any came to its defense. Lot of unhappy Rs about the $1.8B fund.

There is a growing movement among House and Senate Republicans to kill the slush fund through legislation.

Thune’s non-answer to Raju was a hint that the reconciliation bill that would fund ICE and border patrol is in big trouble.

The number of problems that Trump’s corruption has caused became clear when Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted on X:

THE SENATE will go home until June, leaving the reconciliation bill unfinished. THUNE just told senators in the room. All because of the DOJ weaponization fund. House is expected to follow suit soon.

Trump is burning his agenda to the ground, and now the reconciliation bill might be doomed.