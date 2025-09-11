PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Morris's avatar
Andrew Morris
6m

It’s about time. Bernie and AOC must be getting some traction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Widdowson's avatar
John Widdowson
6m

Dems need to take their stand and don't back down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture