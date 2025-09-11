PoliticusUSA is real independent news, but because we are independent, we need your help. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

As cable news and mainstream media obsess over the murder of Charlie Kirk, because if there is one thing cable news and mainstream media love, it is an inexpensive story to cover that can eat up hours of programming, other news moves on.

An important bit of news that has been completely overlooked is that Senate Democrats were offered a series of short-term funding deals to keep the government open, and their answer was no.

Semafor reported:

The odds of a government shutdown are spiking, after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected Republicans’ funding proposals by saying they “can’t get our votes.”

Republicans have proposed several short-term funding options running from November to January, but Democrats want Republicans to negotiate with them, especially on extending expiring health care subsidies.

Schumer, Jeffries, and other top Democrats in the House and Senate will be meeting this morning to discuss strategy, which is another sign that Senate Democrats are on the same page with the rest of their party.

In March, Minority Leader Schumer was coordinating with anybody, and that is how he ended up making his own bad deal, where he kept the government open and got nothing in return.

Democrats should try to get as much as they can out of Republicans in exchange for their votes to fund the government. If Republicans want a long-term plan that will take funding through the midterm election, they are going to have to negotiate and pay up, because the GOP does not have the votes in the Senate to pass anything alone.

From what Senate Democrats are telling Republicans, the starting point for ANY deal is the restoration of Obamacare subsidies.

The Medicaid and SNAP cuts don’t kick in until 2026 and later, but the ACA subsidies vanish at the end of the year.

It would be a major win for Democrats to get those subsidies back.

Democrats seem to be stepping up to the plate, but the proof is in the doing. If Republicans won’t negotiate, Democrats must be willing to allow the GOP to shut the government down until they do what is right for the American people.

If Democrats want to prove to the American people that they deserve to be back in power, it starts by standing firm on the Obamacare subsidies.

What do you think? Do you need to see Senate Democrats walk the walk? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment