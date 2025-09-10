Please support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

The shooting of Charlie Kirk has shattered the Trumpian narrative that crime is a Democratic construct, but it is clearly visible how deeply embedded into the partisan rage machine that many Trump Republicans have become, as their first response has been to blame Democrats and demand revenge.

Mace said, “ I'm gonna say this, Democrats own what happened today. I am devastated. My kids have called panicking. They probably all the kids of every conservative in the country call panicking. Just because you speak your mind on an issue doesn't mean you get shot.”

NBC congressional reporter Ryan Nobles asked Mace, “ Then do, by that logic, do Republicans own the shooting of the two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota? Isn't this on both sides?”

Mace exploded, “Are you kidding me? We don’t know what condition Charlie Kirk is in right now. Some raging leftist lunatic put a bullet through his neck. And you wanna talk about Republicans right now? No. No, Democrats own this 100%.”

The shooter has not been captured and is still on the run as of publication time, so we don’t know who the shooter is or what the motivations might be.

Nancy Mace is a shining example of the Republican addiction to partisan division. Mace said she was devastated, but showed no emotional signs of devastation. Instead, she immediately tried to manipulate the shooting of Charlie Kirk into a political issue that she could twist to her own advantage.

Democrats aren’t to blame for what happened to Kirk. Just as the entire Republican Party isn’t to blame for what happened in Minnesota. A big factor in the escalation of political violence is politicians like Trump and Mace, who treat political violence like a partisan issue that they can leverage with their supporters.

Demonizing political opponents is a great way to inspire more violence and continue the cycle.

People like Nancy Mace, who have nothing constructive to offer the nation, base their careers on partisan division and rage-baiting.

Democrats aren’t to blame for the shooting of Charlie Kirk, but the cynical behavior of political creatures like Nancy Mace definitely plays a role.

