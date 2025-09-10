PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Semolina Pilchard's avatar
Semolina Pilchard
12m

Condolences to his family.

Guns are fine. Just ban bullets. There, problem solved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
LiseAnn 🇨🇦's avatar
LiseAnn 🇨🇦
12m

"I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights."

Kirk made this statement during an April 5, 2023, TPUSA Faith event that took place on the Salt Lake City campus of Awaken Church.

Live by the sword. Die by the sword.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture