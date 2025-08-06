PoliticusUSA is independent news that tells it like it is. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

After Joe Biden was elected president, Democrats tried to restore rules and norms. Democrats thought that voters would reward them for governing with honesty and decency while trying to put working people first.

Instead, just enough Americans voted to send Donald Trump back to the White House.

The Democratic rank and file have known since the 2024 election that it was time for a new approach, but it seems to have taken the president’s attempt to gerrymander the state of Texas in a bid to protect the House Republican majority that woke the party leadership up.

Politico reported:

Pritzker, also a potential presidential contender, welcomed Texas Democratic legislators fleeing their state to avoid voting on the GOP plan — and parlayed the attention into an appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert. Hochul is pursuing options to enable New York to redraw its lines.

“The fact is that collectively we’re just tired of playing by the rules,” said John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who works with Democrats across the country. “This is a ‘fuck you, we’re going to match your scorched earth with our scorched earth.’”

With the way the national mood is trending against Trump and his party, there aren’t enough districts for Republicans to gerrymander to keep the House.

It doesn’t matter if Democrats can match all of the districts that Republicans can gerrymander. It matters that Democrats get the memo and fight.

The worst course of action for Democrats would have been to sit back and do nothing while Republicans mess with the election map in Texas.

Too often, Democrats and Republicans have gotten used to the Democratic Party doing nothing in response, so they likely view the f-you attitude as a welcome reply to Trump.

Democrats are serious about getting power back, and their f-you shows that they have learned the lesson from the Biden era that voters don’t reward Democrats for playing by the rules.

What do you think of the f-you attitude toward Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment