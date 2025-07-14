PoliticusUSA is reader-supported news that you can rely on. You can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

House Democrats aren’t going to sleep. They are going to work. That is the message that is being sent by how Democrats plan to spend their time trying to win back the majority on the ground by hammering House Republicans in their districts for supporting Trump’s wildly unpopular “Big Beautiful Bill.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told Punchbowl News what Democrats will be doing as he visited Louisiana, which is the home state of Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Punchbowl News reported:

Jeffries said Democrats will hold more speeches, rallies and marches, plus town hall events in GOP districts. Jeffries is planning to visit districts in New York, New Jersey, California and the Midwest.

We asked Jeffries if the reconciliation vote changes the size of the House battlefield by bringing redder districts into reach for Democrats. The DCCC has identified 35 GOP-held districts on their target list. Jeffries said the bill would “further complicate” Republicans’ efforts to hold the House but declined to say if it would change the map.

“That vote will haunt them and we’re gonna tattoo their support for the One Big Ugly Law on the forehead of every single vulnerable House Republican in America,” Jeffries asserted.

Republicans have the majority in the House because they won districts in blue states like Illinois, New Jersey, California, and New York.

If Democrats win some districts in red states, they could build a massive majority, but winning the majority itself will involve taking back seats in blue states that slipped away in 2022 and 2024.

The strategy of putting House Democratic leaders and well-known faces on the ground in Republican-held districts appears to be a good one that is working. When a Jeffries, Jamie Raskin, AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Maxwell Frost, or any others come to Republican-held districts, they get local media attention and they motivate Democrats along with Independents while having conversations that Republicans don’t want to have about their decision to choose Trump over their constituents.

Data shows that face-to-face contact with voters is the most effective way to secure their support. There will be plenty of time to run ads in 2026, but the Democrats are laying the groundwork in 2025 and doing what needs to be done to win back the majority in 2026.

What do you think about the Democratic plan to hold marches, rallies, and town halls in GOP districts? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment