Thanks to the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Donald Trump has immunity while in the White House for official acts.

However, that immunity does not extend to members of the Trump administration.

Since the Republican majorities in the House and Senate have abandoned their oversight responsibilities, the duty of oversight over the Executive Branch will fall to Democrats if they win back the House in 2026.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, has a message for federal prosecutors who are going along with Trump’s corrupt prosecutions.

Swalwell (D-CA) said on CNN:

The president saying he has no control here, he has all of the control here. He’s the one who has been tweeting to the Attorney General that Comey needs to be indicted. He’s the one that fired the US attorney who would not indict Comey. And so this is a very corrupt corrosive act that the president is taking.

And what I would just say to any prosecutor. At the Department of Justice is it’s not going away as a member of the Judiciary Committee, I promise you, when Democrats are in the majority, we are going to look at all of this and there will be accountability and bar licenses will be at stake in your local jurisdiction if you are corruptly indicting people where you cannot prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Video of Swalwell:

The appetite for impeaching Trump is growing among many voters, but the real weak spot isn’t Trump. It’s what we will discuss below.

Democrats Are Moving To Cut Trump Off At The Knees