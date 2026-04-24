Many Americans have taken the wrong meaning from the national belief that anyone can be president. What this inspirational myth is meant to suggest is that the United States is a land of opportunity for everyone. The sky is the limit. There is no ceiling on what can be achieved in America.

As the American people have found out, equal opportunity isn’t real, and there are certainly limits on the vast majority and on what they can achieve.

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There was also the other meaning of the idea that anyone can be president. The idea that anyone can do the job of the presidency.

Donald Trump has now proven twice that not everyone can do the job, and the American people have noticed.

According to a new Fox News Poll:

More than 6 in 10 say Trump doesn’t care about people like them. The 37% who say he cares is down from a high of 44% in 2024.

Another 55% say Trump does not have the mental soundness to serve. That’s up 7 points since late 2024 and near the high of 56% in 2023. In comparison, 65% said former President Biden lacked the mental soundness to be president around the time he dropped his re-election campaign in July 2024.

So far, during his second administration, Donald Trump has fallen asleep multiple times during Oval Office events. Republicans are increasingly convinced that they are doomed in the midterm election. Trump imposed tariffs that have wrecked the US economy, and he started a Middle Eastern war that has added to the economic carnage.

Trump is declining and can’t handle the presidency. His decline is getting worse every single day.

The media is choosing to ignore it, even though Trump is putting his decline in writing and documenting it for the entire world to see.