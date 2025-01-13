PoliticusUSA is entirely ad-free and only supported by our readers, so if you would like to support our work, please consider subscribing.

Republicans are having a massive problem getting their act together to pass their tax cuts for the rich. So far, House and Senate Republicans can’t agree on anything, and all of the talk of a quick start for the Trump administration is going up in flames.

Semafor reported:

The House and Senate GOP are still haggling over the size and the scope of their plan, with a long list of details to work out and decisions still to settle. And the more the two chambers tangle over how fast to move, the less time they spend on those even tougher policymaking choices.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested the party’s entire tax plan could pass by April. But many other Republicans estimate it will take months to get a final bill to Trump’s desk — possibly running up against the year-end deadline to prevent the expiration of his first-term tax cuts.

Plenty of those Republicans are comfortable taking their time on taxes, too, arguing that they have a unique opportunity to reorient US economic policy and that rushing it makes no sense.

Republicans will probably get the tax cuts done before they end of the year, but to say that they disagree on everything might be an understatement. Republicans can’t even agree on the most basic point which is whether the tax cuts should be paid for.

It was just last month that Mike Johnson made an agreement with Trump to cut trillions of dollars in mandatory spending in areas like veterans benefits and healthcare.

Since those cuts aren’t popular with the American people, some House and Senate Republicans are arguing that there is no need to pay for tax cuts for the rich. Trump and the GOP can drive the country $4.2 trillion more into debt, and everything will be fine.

Instead of providing leadership, Trump’s big piece of advice is to tell Republicans to figure it out among themselves as he heads to the golf course.

Republicans are so dysfunctional that they can’t even pass tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations with a unanimous agreement.

Trump’s presidency could be shaping up to be an epic disaster, as the feeble president-elect is being taken out to sea by the currents of Republican dysfunction.

What do you think about Republicans struggling to pass tax cuts? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment