As Trump and his vice president try to put the wheels in motion to exploit Charlie Kirk’s death for the goal of cracking down on criticism from the left, even the normally docile White House press pool has caught on to the fact that something doesn’t seem right with what Trump is up to.

After Trump signed an order related to the planned invasion of Memphis, Tennessee, a reporter asked, “ Do you think it would've been fitting to lower the flags to have staff when Melissa Horman, the Minnesota House speaker, was gunned down by an assassin as well?”

Trump said, “I'm not familiar. Oh, the who?”

The reporter said, "The Minnesota House speaker, a Democrat. Who was assassinated this summer?”

Trump’s response, “If the governor had asked me to do that, I would've done that, but the governor of Minnesota didn't ask me. I didn't. I wouldn't have thought of that. But I would've, if somebody had asked me, people make requests for the lowering of the flag, and oftentimes you have to say no because it would be a lot of lowering. The flag would never be up. Had the Governor of Minnesota asked me to do that, I would've done that gladly.”